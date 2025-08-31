Himachal Pradesh weather update: IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain till Tuesday Heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely in isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on Monday and in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Tuesday, according to weather officials.

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh government, in coordination with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several districts from Sunday to Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, all government and private educational institutions, including coaching and nursing centres, have been ordered to remain closed in five districts.

The state has witnessed a staggering 72 per cent excess rainfall in August 2025, with devastating consequences, including landslides, flash floods, and widespread disruption. As of Sunday morning, 666 roads across the state were closed due to damage and obstruction, including three national highways — Old Hindustan Tibet Road, Mandi-Dharampur Road, Hatkoti-Paonta Road, and the Aut-Sainj Road.

The meteorological department has warned of severe weather, including thunderstorms and isolated heavy downpours, affecting Una, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts. Risks of landslides, flash floods, land subsidence, waterlogging, and rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs remain high.

Reports from Dalit Basti in Chabutra village near Hamirpur indicate that six houses were destroyed and about 15 others partially damaged due to land subsidence triggered by the heavy rainfall. Nearly 120 affected residents have been relocated to safer shelters such as local panchayat and satsang ghars, while some have sought refuge with relatives.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue, with areas including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur expecting severe showers on Monday, and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on Tuesday.

Shimla has been particularly hard hit, with continuous rain causing landslides, uprooted trees, and road blockages. In response, Shimla’s Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Monday under the Disaster Management Act. Similar orders have been issued for Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Bilaspur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged citizens to remain vigilant and assist those affected by the relentless rains. The ongoing monsoon has already led to 320 deaths and caused extensive damage across the state, including 4,098 houses being partially or fully destroyed.

Authorities continue restoration work on critical roads like the Manali-Naggar-Kullu route, which was blocked by flash floods. Power and water supply disruptions have affected hundreds of transformers and schemes, worsening the situation.

With heavy rains expected to persist, Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert as efforts intensify to manage the crisis and ensure public safety.