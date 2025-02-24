Himachal Pradesh weather update: Hilly state braces for six-day wet spell; Orange, yellow alerts issued Himachal weather update: The MeT station has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain or snow and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on February 27 and 28.

Himachal weather update: The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell across the state for the next six days, issuing yellow and orange warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, rain, and snow at isolated places. An orange warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain or snowfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu on February 27 and 28. Additionally, light rain or snow is expected at isolated places on February 25 and March 1.

The yellow warning covers all 12 districts on February 28, indicating light to moderate rain or snow with spells of heavy snowfall or rainfall. On February 27, 10 districts, except Solan and Kinnaur, will also be under this warning. Authorities have advised residents and travellers to exercise caution, especially in higher altitudes prone to snowfall and landslides, as the state gears up for another round of winter turbulence.

The weather in Himachal Pradesh was mainly dry during the last 24 hours, with the minimum and maximum temperatures fluctuating marginally. Kukumseri was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Keylong at minus 9.7 degrees, Tabo at minus 7.5 degrees, and Kalpa at minus 1.3 degrees Celisus.

The maximum temperature was close to normal in most places, with Una recording the hottest day temperature at 28 degrees Celsius. The mercury breached the 25-degree mark at many places in the stae, the MeT department said.

Earthquake strikes Himachal's Mandi

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of moderate intensity hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district at 8.42 am on Sunday. Tremors were felt in parts of the district, though no loss of life or property was reported, officials said. According to the MeT office, the earthquake was of 3.7 magnitude, and the epicentre was located at 31.48 degrees latitude and 76.95 degrees longitude in the Mandi region. The earthquake struck near Kiargi in Sundernagar area at a depth of 7 km, the MeT office said. The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone.

(With inputs from PTI)

