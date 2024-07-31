Himachal Pradesh weather: IMD issues Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IMD issues Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh weather: The regional Met office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, for Thursday (August 1). A yellow alert was also issued on Wednesday (July 31) for heavy rain at isolated places from Friday. The wet spell in the state is predicted to last till August 6. The Met office has four colour-coded warnings- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The weather office also warned of the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain continued in parts of Himachal Pradesh during the day.

Data recorded till Tuesday showed that rain-related incidents had claimed 65 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27. The state has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 433 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state on Wednesday, recording a night temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Bhuntar in Kullu district was the hottest with a day temperature of 36.2 degrees.

ALSO READ: Kerala weather update: IMD issues red alert for landslide-hit Wayanad, neighbouring districts

ALSO READ: Due to a heavy rain alert, schools in THIS state have been closed