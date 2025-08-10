Himachal Pradesh weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert till this date, death count climbs to 224 Himachal Pradesh weather: A total of 360 roads, including the Aut-Sainj road, part of NH-305, were closed for vehicular traffic. Of these, 214 were blocked in Mandi district and 92 in the adjoining Kullu district on Sunday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for more intense rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas from August 11 (Monday) through August 11 14 (Thursday). The state is already grappling with widespread damage, road blockages, and a rising death toll this monsoon season.

Orange alert for heavy rain

According to the IMD, parts of Himachal Pradesh continue to experience light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers lashing districts like Kangra (68.4 mm), Murari Devi (52.6 mm), and Palampur (52 mm) since Saturday night. Other affected areas include Sarahan, Dharamshala, Kufri, and Bilaspur. The orange warning, in place till August 14 (Thursday), signals the possibility of landslides, road and rail disruptions, power outages, and waterlogging in low‑lying areas. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

Road, power, and water supply disruptions

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 360 roads remain blocked, including the Aut–Sainj road on National Highway‑305. The worst-hit areas are Mandi district with 212 road closures and Kullu with 92. Infrastructure damage includes 132 damaged power transformers and 520 disrupted water supply schemes, severely affecting residents. Kullu alone accounts for 367 failed water schemes, followed by Mandi (78) and Kangra (72).

Monsoon toll and losses

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports 224 fatalities since the onset of the monsoon on June 20.

Rain-related incidents- landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning- have claimed 116 lives.

Road accidents have caused 108 deaths.

District-wise, Mandi and Kangra have each reported over 20 rain-related deaths, while Mandi also leads in road accident fatalities (21). Economic losses are pegged at Rs 1,98,923.75 lakh, spanning damage to 896 houses, 36 shops/factories, 619 km of PWD roads, 926 km of Jal Shakti water schemes, and over 2,045 hectares of crops.

Disasters this monsoon season

Since June 20, the state has recorded:

58 flash floods

30 cloudbursts

54 major landslides

Cumulative rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has been 507.3 mm, about 11 per cent above normal for the period from June 1 to August 10.

Authorities urge caution

Rescue, relief, and restoration work is ongoing across affected districts. Authorities have appealed to the public to strictly follow rainfall advisories, avoid landslide-prone roads, and refrain from unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.