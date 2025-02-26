Himachal Pradesh rain, snowfall: IMD issues yellow alert for four districts today, orange alert tomorrow The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall on February 26 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. Accordingly, the weather department issued a yellow alert for four districts in the state on February 26 and an orange alert on February 27.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist of the Shimla-based IMD said that following a western disturbance, "rain and snow activity is increasing in Himachal Pradesh." Cloud cover was observed in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Shimla since the morning of February 25, with rain already recorded in Shimla and Bilaspur, and light snowfall reported in Kufri.

Observing the above-mentioned weather, Sharma added, "This activity will pick up from tonight, leading to light to moderate rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. By February 26, most parts of the state will experience precipitation."

Thunderstorms, lightening and snowfall predicted

The IMD has predicted snowfall in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur within the next 24 hours. Due to increasing weather activity, thunderstorms and lightning events are expected in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur on February 26. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on the same day, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert.

For February 27, the weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Sharma said, "On February 27, this activity will intensify again, and heavy rainfall will be distributed across mid-altitude areas."

Weather condition in last 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, the maximum temperatures have been recorded 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal. Una experienced the highest temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and Shimla recorded 16 degrees Celsius. However, due to cloud cover, day temperatures in Shimla, Bilaspur, and Kangra have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperatures will remain near normal, while maximum temperatures across Himachal Pradesh will remain below normal until February 28. Due to heavy rains and snowfall, day temperatures may drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in districts such as Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Una, and Hamirpur on February 26 and 27.

(With ANI Inputs)