Himachal Pradesh weather: Cloudbursts in Kullu and Shimla, over 300 roads closed; rain alert till Sunday Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted heavy rainfall spells to continue in parts of Himachal till August 19

Shimla:

Several bridges were destroyed in Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts after fresh incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday. More than 300 roads, including two national highways, have been closed across the state. A police post in Ganvi Ravine was swept away in fresh floods, while a bus stand and adjoining shops were damaged following heavy rain in Shimla district. Two bridges were washed away, cutting off Koot and Kyav panchayats in the district. No casualties have been reported so far.

Villages cut off in Lahaul and Spiti

Two more bridges collapsed due to floods triggered by cloudbursts in Karpat, Changut and Udgos Nala of the Mayad valley in Lahaul and Spiti district. Danger looms over Karpat village, prompting residents to move to safer locations. Nearly ten bighas of agricultural land have been destroyed, and relief work is underway, according to resident Ranjit Lahauli.

Cloudbursts in Kullu and Shimla

Cloudbursts were reported in Shrikhand hill in Nirmand subdivision and Bathadh hill of Tirthan valley in Banjar subdivision of Kullu district on Wednesday evening, and in Nanti of Shimla’s Rampur area on Wednesday night. The cloudburst in Shrikhand hill flooded the Kurpan ravine, leading to the evacuation of Bagipul market. Floodwaters also caused damage along the ravine's banks.

Cottages along the Tirthan River were damaged and some vehicles were washed away following the floods. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish said damage is being assessed and no loss of life has been reported so far.

Over 300 roads, national highways closed

A total of 325 roads, including NH-305 (Aut-Sainj) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphoo), have been closed. Of these, 179 roads are in Mandi district and 71 in Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

School students and office goers faced inconvenience after a tree fell on the Circular Road near Tolland early Wednesday, blocking buses until it was removed. Smaller vehicles were able to continue.

Future weather prediction in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for likely heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Chamba, Kangra and Mandi on Thursday, and a yellow alert for heavy rain in four to six districts from Friday to Sunday.