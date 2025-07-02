Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead as cloudbursts, flash floods batter several districts, IMD issues red alert Himachal Pradesh weather update: Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, cloudbursts, floods, and landslides have led to 51 deaths, 103 injuries, and 22 people reported missing as of July 1.

Shimla:

Monsoon fury continued to batter Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with 10 more incidents of cloudbursts reported in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people killed in rain, landslides-related incidents to 10 after authorities recovered two more bodies after several people were swept away. Mandi has been the worst-hit district of the state with multiple incidents of flash floods, landslides and cloudbursts causing widespread destruction.

Mandi is facing severe flooding in the Beas River due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, warning of extremely heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods for the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to stay alert and avoid travel in vulnerable areas.

Roads, power stations damaged

Damage has been reported due to cloudbursts in several areas, including Thunag in Mandi, Kutti Bypass in Karsog, Old Bazaar in Karsog, Rikki in Karsog, Sianj in Gohar, Bassi in Gohar, Talwara in Gohar, Syathi in Dharampur, and Bhadarana in Dharampur.

As of 10 am on Wednesday, 282 roads remained closed to traffic. Additionally, 1,361 power transformers and 639 water supply schemes have been affected. Mandi district reported the highest number of road closures at 182, followed by Kullu with 37, Shimla with 33, and Sirmaur with 12 roads blocked.

Monsoon-related damage claims 51 lives

Since the start of the monsoon season on 20 June, incidents of cloudbursts, floods, and landslides have resulted in 51 deaths, 103 injuries, and 22 people reported missing up to 1 July. The total estimated loss so far has reached Rs 28,339.81 lakh.

CM Sukhu to visit affected areas

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will visit the rain-affected areas of Laungani and Dharampur today afternoon, where cloudbursts and heavy rain have caused significant damage. He will meet with affected families during the visit. Following this, the Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Solan at 2:30 pm.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jairam Thakur visited the cloudburst-hit areas via the Baglamukhi ropeway on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage. He communicated with the SDM of Thunag using a satellite phone, as telephone services beyond Thunag are disrupted. Due to the communication breakdown, contact with many affected areas is not possible.

Jairam Thakur instructed officials to ensure the safe evacuation and food arrangements for people and tourists stranded due to landslides and flooding. He also directed the authorities to expedite search efforts for the missing and to coordinate closely with affected families for effective relief and rescue operations.