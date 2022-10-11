Himachal Pradesh: Higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti receive season's heaviest snowfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI High-altitude destinations in Himachal get season's heaviest snowfall

Himachal Pradesh: High-altitude tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed the season's heaviest snowfall, the weather office said. Manali experienced overnight rains, pushing the mercury down by several notches, it said.

Hoteliers cheered up in the hope of the arrival of winter tourists with the timely onset of snowfall.

The high-altitude Spiti and Lahaul valleys experienced moderate snowfall, making hill stations Kaza, Losar and Chicham more picturesque.

Hills overlooking the picturesque tourist destinations of Chitkul, a village close to the China border, in Kinnaur district and the majestic Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), located 52 km from Manali, experienced snowfall.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing light to moderate snow since Monday night, while mid and lower hills getting widespread rain," an official of the Met department said.

The majestic Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas surrounding Dharamsala wore a fresh blanket of snow.

Shimla, which received 19.2 mm of rain, recorded the minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Nearby tourist spots like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda experienced rains.

Manali, which saw a low of 10.4 degree, received 15 mm snow, while Dharamsala saw 81.3 mm of rain, the highest in the state.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district, which saw rain, recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while the temperature was 3 degrees in Keylong.

The Met department's forecast said that Western disturbances - a storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region - would start withdrawing Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)

