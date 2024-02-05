Snowfall havoc in Himachal Pradesh: 475 roads blocked, power, water supply disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Himachal Pradesh: 475 roads blocked, power, water supply disrupted

As a fresh layer of snowfall blanketed Himachal Pradesh, 475 roads were blocked while 333 electricity supply schemes and 57 water supply schemes were disrupted. The closed included five national highways. The data released stated that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kangra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla were closed due to snowfall.

On Saturday, as many as 504 roads, including 4 national highways, were closed, and electricity and water supply schemes were disrupted in the state due to snowfall. On their social media handles, Lahaul Spiti police posted the weather and road status of the district for Saturday. The nine stations reported 1-5 feet of snow depth and also gave details on the road status. The stations included Keylong, Kaza, Sumdo, Udaipur, Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North Portal and South Portal.

A large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh since the New Year.While other North Indian states are engulfed in fog, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing snowfall. The Himachal Pradesh Police have, however, urged people to assess weather conditions before embarking on journeys, advising travel only when necessary.

Earlier on Friday, at least 566 roads were reported closed across various regions of Himachal Pradesh, including nearly six national highways, due to heavy snowfall. Additionally, approximately 700 electricity supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Mesmerising! Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Jawans wade through knee-deep snow to carry pregnant woman to hospital | WATCH