Himachal Pradesh landslide: Bus carrying 40 passengers feared buried in Kinnaur | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh: 40 feared buried in landslide in Kinnaur district

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Sadiq said that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.

Saju Ram Rana, SP said, "We have information on a landslide under Bhaba Nagar police station on NH. We are rushing to the spot. ITBP, Police, Home Guards and Rescue team have been deployed. We will give more details after reaching the spot."

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said. Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation. More details are awaited, he added.

According to reports, several vehicles including an HRTC bus is trapped under the debris. The driver and co-driver of the bus have been injured. Local rescuers are in touch with them over the phone. Big boulders are making the rescue work difficult at the spot.

In July, nine tourists were killed after huge boulders fell on their vehicle near Basteri in Kinnaur district.

Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains occurred near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles, police said. A video of the incident, which had gone viral on social media, showed several boulders rolling downhill and smashing into the bridge, causing it to collapse.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur had expressed condolences over the tragic incident.

PM Modi had then announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

ALSO READ: Terrifying video: Landslide swallows entire stretch of road in Himachal's Sirmaur

Latest India News