Himachal Pradesh: Panic grips Shimla's Rampur following cloudburst | Video As per the Himachal Pradesh government, the state has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,852 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 20. More than 100 people have also lost their lives, while 36 are missing in rain-related incidents.

Shimla:

Panic gripped Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district after a cloudburst was reported on Wednesday night following heavy rainfall in the Himalayan state. However, no loss of life and property was reported, and the locals were evacuated to a safe place, thanks to the prompt response from the administration.

This comes days after neighbouring Uttarakhand's Dharali was hit by landslides and mudslides following a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district.

Like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has also been battered by heavy rainfall, causing frequent landslides and flash floods at several places in the state. The heavy rainfall has also led to the suspension of Kinnaru Kailash Yatra, but officials said that all 413 stranded devotees have been rescued.

Over 600 roads cut off due to heavy rains

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 617 roads, including four national highways -- Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH 21), Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH 05), Mandi-Dharampur (NH 3) and Aut-Sainj road (NH 305), have been cut off in Himachal Pradesh. Out of these 617 roads, 377 are in Mandi district, while 90 are in Kullu district.

Himachal incures losses worth Rs 1,800 crore

As per the Himachal Pradesh government, the state has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,852 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 20. More than 100 people have also lost their lives, while 36 are missing in rain-related incidents.

Over 1,700 houses damaged in Himachal

Around 1,738 hours have been partially or fully damaged in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall, as per the SEOC.

Heavy rainfall likely to continue till August 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh till August 12. It said that the rainfall intsensity may marginally reduce after August 9, but precipitation will continue.

"The intensity of rain over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours was due to the convergence of an active monsoon system and a western disturbance. This combination led to strong winds and localised cloud formation, which resulted in heavy to hefty rainfall in the hilly regions," news agency ANI quoted IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma as saying.