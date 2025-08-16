Himachal Pradesh monsoon fury: 257 dead, roads blocked, power and water supply severely hit Relentless monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 257 lives and severely damaged roads, power lines, and water supply infrastructure across multiple districts.

Shimla:

Relentless monsoon rains continued to devastate Himachal Pradesh, with widespread damage reported to infrastructure and a rising death toll. As of Saturday morning, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported that 374 roads, 524 power transformers, and 145 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.

Landslides and flash floods cripple connectivity

Two national highways — NH-305 and NH-05 — are among the blocked routes due to landslides and flash floods. The most severely affected districts include Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur, where restoration work is ongoing but hindered by continuous rainfall and fresh landslides.

In Mandi district, 203 roads remain closed, along with 458 transformers out of service. In Kullu, 79 roads are blocked, including a major landslide at NH-305 near Jhed (Khanag). Water supply schemes in Chamba (24), Kangra (41), and Mandi (44) have also been hit hard.

Rising death toll: 257 lives lost this monsoon

Since the monsoon began on June 20, 257 people have died, according to HPSDMA. Of these, 133 deaths were due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, house collapses, and cloudbursts, while 124 people died in road accidents, many of them attributed to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Rain-related fatalities were highest in Kangra (28 deaths), followed by Mandi (26), Kullu (11), and Chamba (10). Other districts affected include Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Lahaul-Spiti, Hamirpur, and Una.

Road accidents: A silent killer

HPSDMA officials highlighted that poor road conditions due to rain have significantly contributed to road fatalities. Districts like Kangra (12 road accident deaths), Kinnaur (12), Mandi (21), Shimla (15), and Chamba (20) are among the worst-hit by traffic accidents during the monsoon.

Massive property and infrastructure damage

The cumulative property damage from the monsoon fury has crossed Rs 2,14,403 lakh, with major losses to public infrastructure such as roads, power lines, and water systems. Thousands of homes have been fully or partially damaged, while standing crops worth Rs 1,39,46 lakh have also been destroyed.

Warnings issued: More rain expected

With intermittent heavy rainfall expected to continue, authorities have urged residents and travellers to avoid unnecessary movement, especially through vulnerable zones. The public is being asked to follow weather alerts, stay updated, and report any emergencies to local authorities.

As rescue and restoration efforts continue under difficult conditions, Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert, bracing for further challenges as the monsoon season shows no sign of letting up.