Six people are feared dead after a car plunged into a gorge near a petrol pump in Ladbharol area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The vehicle reportedly went out of control and fell around 500 metres down into a gorge. According to preliminary information, most of the victims were minors. All six occupants of the car died in the accident. The vehicle reportedly went out of control before falling into the gorge and was badly damaged in the impact.

The incident has triggered grief across the area, with residents mourning the deaths of the six youths.

Six victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Yas Rai, son of Ram Lal, from Simas village; Ayush, son of Vinod Kumar, also from Simas; and Pankaj, son of Parakram Singh, from Gawala village. The other victims are Aditya, son of Ajay Kumar, from Balotu village; Arnav, son of Narendra Kumar, from Gawala; and Nuzu, son of Naveen Rai, from Simas village.

Preliminary reports indicate that most of those killed were below the age of 18. Further details about their ages have not been provided.

Accident took place near Ladbharol petrol pump

The car was travelling in the Ladbharol area when it reportedly went out of control near a petrol pump and plunged approximately 500 metres into a gorge. The accident is believed to have taken place late on Wednesday night. However, the incident was discovered only on Thursday afternoon, after which information about the tragedy emerged.

The vehicle was severely damaged after falling into the gorge. All six people travelling in it died, according to the police.

Police begin investigation into accident

DSP Padhar Lokender Negi confirmed the deaths and said that all the occupants of the car had lost their lives in the accident. He added that the circumstances leading to the crash were being investigated. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established. The police are looking into the circumstances under which the vehicle went out of control and fell into the gorge.

The incident has left the Ladbharol area in mourning, particularly as preliminary information suggests that several of the victims were minors. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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