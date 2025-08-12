Himachal Pradesh: 398 roads blocked due to landslides, orange alert issued amid heavy rainfall The local meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Shimla:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh has led to widespread landslides, uprooting of trees, and closure of hundreds of roads, including key national highways. Officials on Tuesday confirmed that as many as 398 roads are currently blocked for vehicular traffic due to rain-related disruptions.

In the state capital Shimla, several trees were uprooted due to continuous rainfall, damaging three to four vehicles. Notably, heavy tree falls were reported in the Tutikandi area, while in Vikas Nagar, a tree crash caused damage to a building’s roof.

Key national highways affected

The affected roads include portions of NH-305 (Aut–Sainj Road), NH-505 (Khab to Gramphu), and NH-707 (Hatkoti to Paonta Sahib). According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the worst-hit districts are Mandi, with 213 roads closed, and Kullu, with 85 road blockages. The Chamba–Pathankot highway also suffered damage near Dunera, making it impassable.

Orange alert issued

The local meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain continued across many regions of the state.

Rainfall statistics

Significant rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, with Nagrota Surian receiving 180.2 mm, Guler 161.2 mm, Ghamrur 112.2 mm, and Nadaun 78.5 mm. Other areas such as Jogindernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Sujanpur Tira, and Shimla also received between 40–75 mm of rainfall. During the ongoing monsoon season, the state has received 507.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 445.5 mm — an excess of 11 per cent from June 1 to August 10, the MeT office said.

Monsoon toll so far

As per SEOC data, the monsoon season, which began on June 20, has resulted in the deaths of 119 people, with 36 still missing. A total of 58 flash flood incidents, 30 cloudbursts, and 54 major landslides have been reported so far. Damage to infrastructure includes 669 power transformers and 529 water supply schemes being affected.

The estimated loss to the state from rain-related calamities this monsoon has already crossed Rs 2,007 crore, raising concerns about disaster preparedness and response in the hill state.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rainfall is expected to persist in the coming days.