Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cloudburst, landslide hit Himachal Pradesh; Shimla woman dead, 4 feared washed away

Highlights A woman from Shimla died after a landslide hit the city on Wednesday.

Two others have been critically injured, a senior state disaster management official said.

Besides, flash floods due to a cloudburst hit Manikaran in Kullu.

Himachal Pradesh news : A woman from Shimla died after a landslide hit the city, due to incessant rains. Two others have been critically injured, a senior state disaster management official said. Shimla district emergency operations centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at Dhalli. Besides, flash floods due to a cloudburst hit Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, due to which at least four people are feared washed away.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports. A search operation is in progress, he added. Though the rescue teams have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News