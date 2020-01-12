3.4 magnitude quake hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Image Source : Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the Kangra region on Sunday. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km northeast in Kangra district. The tremors were felt in and around the Kangra district at 11.55 am, it said.

There are no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property.

The tremor hit the region hours after the Ladakh region was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometers.

