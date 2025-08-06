Himachal Pradesh flash floods: Over 400 pilgrims on Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route rescued via zipline | Video Flash floods were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur following heavy rainfall in the region. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

Kinnaur (HP) :

At least 413 pilgrims were rescued from the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra trek route in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district after flash floods washed away a large part of the trekking path, leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. Incidents of flash floods were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur following heavy rainfall in the region, with a bridge over the Tangling area being washed away on Wednesday morning. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) search and rescue teams were again mobilized to the site and are continuing the operations.

On Wednesday morning, when the Kinnaur District Administration received a distress call about stranded pilgrims on the trek route, they alerted the ITBP, who deployed a rescue team.

Watch the video here

The ITBP team from the 17th Battalion, with mountaineering and RRC (Rope Rescue and Climbing), successfully rescued 413 pilgrims using the rope-based traverse crossing technique, evacuating them to safer locations. The rescue operation was carried out by one gazetted officer, four subordinate officers, and 29 other ranks of ITBP, in coordination with one team of 14 NDRF.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. It has also issued an orange alert in this regard for districts such as Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Kangra.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi remains the worst-hit district in the state. The district has received over 179 mm of rainfall, leading to a closure of 295 roads, including the Mandi-Dharampur road (NH 3) and Aut to Sainj road (NH 305).

Looking at the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its team for search and rescue operations.

Himachal incurs Rs 1,852 crore losses

According to a report by news agency PTI, Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,852 crore till date, with the onset of monsoon on June 20. So far, more than 100 people have lost their lives, while 36 others remain missing. More than 1,700 houses have also been damaged by the rainfall, while 360 power distribution transformers and 257 water supply schemes remain affected.

