Himachal Pradesh: Five of family among six killed as car falls into gorge in Chamba

Shimla:

At least six people, including five of a family, lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday night, said the police on Friday. The accident took place near Chanvas in Tissa subdivision of the Chamba district.

The Himachal Pradesh Police said that the deceased have been identified as Rajesh, a teacher in Banikhet, his wife Hanso (36) his son, Deepak (15), and daughter, Aarti (17), brother-in-law, Hemraj, and another person of the family, who was travelling in the vehicle.

How did the accident take place?

The accident took place at 9.30 pm on Thursday after the vehicle in which the family was travelling was hit by rocks. The vehicle, thus, fell into a gorge. Following this, the locals reached the spot and informed the police, who started a rescue operation. It took almost six hours for the police to retrieve the bodies.

The police have now registered a case, and a probe is underway.

Himachal Pradesh battered by heavy rains

Like the neighbouring Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has also been battered by heavy rainfall. According to the state government, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts, and 51 major landslides since the onset of monsoon on June 20. Around 108 people have also lost their lives, while 38 remain missing in the state.

Besides, the state has incurred losses totalling Rs 1,952 crore so far, as per the Himachal Pradesh government.

However, it doesn't seem that Himachal Pradesh will soon get a reprieve from heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in districts of Una, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur on Sunday, and in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Monday.