Himachal Pradesh: First Budget of Congress govt will be people-centric, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the first budget of his government will be 'people-centric' and that the change will be for all to see. Few stringent decisions will have to be taken to bring the state back on track, said Himachal CM.

"Wait for one year, you will find change in the system," Sukhu said. The Chief Minister said the government was committed to work for the welfare of every last man in the state.

Sukhu assured the people that there won't be a lack of funds for the construction of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur and it will be equipped with the latest technology to become the model health institution in the state. The government will open a nursing college in the premises of the medical college, he added.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu had warned the drug and mining mafias in the state and indicated that a crackdown against them may be in the works. Sukhu also said that the government will ensure that the youths from the state are not cheated in the name of jobs. The suspension of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was a first step in the direction, he added.

