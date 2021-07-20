Record 18,500 tourists arriving in Himachal daily; 7,500 visiting Atal Tunnel Rohtang, says DGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Record 18,500 tourists arriving in Himachal Pradesh daily

A record number of 18,500 tourists have been visiting Himachal Pradesh daily, whereas 7,500 tourists have been visiting the tourist hotspot Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR), said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday. "Police have effectively tackled the challenge posed by incoming tourists amid COVID-19," added Kundu.

"We have never seen this much of tourists influx in Himachal Pradesh. It was also possible because of the covid complaint behaviour of the tourist", added Sanjay Kundu.

In view of the increased footfall of tourists in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that tourists cannot be stopped from entering the state. However, regulation is being done in crowded places.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and apprised him of the Covid management and vaccination in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The prime minister congratulated the chief minister for successfully carrying out the vaccination drive, he added.

Thakur urged Modi to sanction bulk drug and medical devices park for the state which will not only promote industrial activities but also generate employment opportunities, the spokesman said.

The chief minister demanded funds for the construction of the proposed airport at Nagchala in Mandi district and also discussed with the PM issues regarding strengthening the road connectivity in the state, he said.

Thakur urged Modi to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the Centre under the tourism infrastructure development project, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the chief minister also called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. He congratulated him on his elevation as cabinet minister and said it was a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister, accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, also discussed about strengthening sports infrastructure in the state especially the construction of indoor stadiums which could help the young sportspersons of the state.

He also urged to strengthen the radio network in the state, the spokesman said.

