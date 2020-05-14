Image Source : AP/FILE Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh; death tally at 69

Two new COVID-19 cases were detected in Himachal Pradesh, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 69. The new patients -- a 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter -- have tested positive for coronavirus in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

The duo was in-home quarantine. The woman's husband would also be tested, while her two-and-a-half-year-old son tested negative.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that with one lakh people returning to Himachal Pradesh from across the country, the number of active COVID-19 cases has spiked in the state.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage