Image Source : AP 115 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today

115 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today, of which 23 were negative and results of 92 are awaited. Currently, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is at 33, including 16 active cases, 12 recovered, and 1 death, State Health Department informed.

Image Source : ANI 115 people tested for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh today

Meanhile, in the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark. India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured/discharged.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage