Himachal rain havoc: 3 dead, over 50 missing after cloudburst in Shimla, Mandi districts, rescue operations on

Himachal rain havoc: A person has died and more than 50 people are reported to be missing after cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla and Mandi districts where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydropower projects damaged, officials said on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations. Drones are also being used to locate the missing people.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that heavy rains and cloudbursts have caused extensive damage across the state. Road connectivity in affected areas has been severely disrupted, with four motorable bridges and footbridges being washed away. Rescue operations are in full swing. Additionally, the apple crop has also suffered significant damage.

36 people are missing in Shimla

A cloudburst occurred near a hydroelectric power project at Samej Khad in Jhakri, Rampur area, on Thursday morning. As a result, two people were killed and more than 40 people were reported missing. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has announced that the SDRF team has been dispatched to the site. The cloudburst, which affected the border area between Kullu and Shimla districts in Himachal Pradesh, caused widespread destruction, damaging around a dozen structures, including a government school building.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said the cloudburst occurred close to 1 am. Roads have been washed away and a hydropower project in the area has also been damaged.

The DC and SP, who were on the spot, said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and home guards have started rescue operations and help of drones is being taken to locate the missing persons.

One dead, 11 missing in Mandi

In addition, there has been a report of another cloudburst in Tikkan and Terang villages of Chauharghati in the Drang assembly of Mandi district. Eleven people are reported missing, and one person has been confirmed dead. Few houses have collapsed and the road connectivity has been disrupted. The Mandi district administration has sought assistance from the Indian Air Force and NDRF.

Amit Shah took stock of situation

Union Home Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the phone and inquired about the situation arising due to cloudburst in the state. The Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Central Government, including deployment of NDRF to help in relief and rescue operations.

Destruction due to rain

Late-night rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused significant destruction in various areas. In Nirmand, located on the border of Kullu and Shimla, there has been substantial damage due to the rain. Additionally, a large surge has been observed in the Parvati River in the Sainj Valley of Kullu.

In the Manikaran Valley, also in Kullu district, the Malana Dam has overflowed. There are reports of a possible breach in the dam’s wall, but this will be confirmed once the water level decreases. Currently, flooding is affecting the area around the Malana Dam. As a result of the flooding, the highway to Manali has been closed, and a portion of the road in Raison near Manali has been washed away.

The overflowing Beas River has caused damage to several sections of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. Reports indicate that houses in Bhagipul, Kullu, have also been damaged. An alert has been issued in the Bhuntar area of Kullu due to flooding from the swollen Parvati River and Malana Khud, which has impacted the Malana I and Malana II hydropower projects.

Reports indicate that some people are missing, and houses and shops have been washed away in the affected areas. As authorities concentrate on rescue and relief efforts, all educational institutions in these regions have been closed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called an emergency meeting at the secretariat in response to the cloudburst.

JP Nadda speaks to Himachal CM

BJP chief President JP Nadda has taken cognizance of the heavy damage caused by the cloudburst in various areas of Himachal Pradesh. He spoke with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to assess the situation and assured support from the central government. Additionally, Nadda communicated with former CM Jairam Thakur and the BJP state president, directing all BJP workers to participate in relief efforts.

