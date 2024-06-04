By-election results 2024: Jailed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana wins Gandey seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jailed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana

Along with the results for 543 Lok Sabha seats and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Tuesday, the results have also been declared for 25 Assembly seats across 12 states, which went to polls alongside the general election. In Jharkhand, Kalpana Soren, wife of former chief minister Hemant Soren, won the Gandey bypoll by 27,149 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma, according to officials.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Assemblies went for by-polls

State Assemblies that went for by-polls include: Agiaon (Bihar), Manavadar (Gujarat), Vijapur (Gujarat), Khambhat (Gujarat), Porbandar (Gujarat), Vaghodia (Gujarat), Karnal (Haryana), Kutlehar (Himachal Pradesh), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Barsar (Himachal Pradesh), Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh), Gagret (Himachal Pradesh), Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh), Gandey (Jharkhand), Shorapur (Karnataka), Bagidora (Rajasthan), Vilavancode (Tamil Nadu), Secunderabad Cantt (Telangana), Ramnagar (Tripura), Dadraul (Uttar Pradesh), Lucknow East (Uttar Pradesh), Gainsari (Uttar Pradesh), Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh), Bhagawangola (West Bengal), and Baranagar (West Bengal).

Vijaypur (Gujarat): BJP’s Dr. CJ Chavda defeated Congress’ Dineshbhai Tulsibhai Patel by a margin of 56,228 votes. He got 1,00,641 votes while Patel managed to get only 44,413 votes.

Porbandar (Gujarat): In Porbandar, Arjun Devabhai Modhwadia of BJP garnered 1,33,163 votes and defeated Congress’ Odedara Raju Bhima by a massive margin of 1,16,808 votes.

Manavadar (Gujarat): BJP’s Arindbhai Jinabhai Ladani defeated Congress’ Haribhai Govindbhai Kansagara by a margin of 31,016 votes. He polled 82,017 votes while Kansagara polled 51,001 votes.

Khambhat (Gujarat): In Khambhat also BJP candidate Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel defeated Mahendrasinh Harisinh Parmar of Congress by a margin of 38,328 votes. Patel garnered 88,457 votes against Parmar who got 50,129 votes.

Vaghodia (Gujarat): BJP’s Dharmendra Sinh Vagela got 1,27,446 votes and registered a crushing defeat upon Congress’ Kanubhai Punjabhai Gohil by a margin of 82,108 votes.

KARNAL (Haryana): Haryana’s CM and BJP candidate Nayab Singh Saini clinched the seat by defeating Congress’ Tarlochan Singh by 41,540 votes. Saini got 95,004 votes while Tarlochan got 53,464 votes.

DHARAMSHALA (Himachal Pradesh): Sudhir Sharma of BJP defeated Congress’ Devinder Singh (Jaggi) by 5,526 votes. Jaggi polled 22,540 votes while Sharma got 28,066 votes.

LAHAUL & SPITI (Himachal Pradesh): Congress’ Anuradha Rana defeated Dr Ram Lal Markanda with a margin of 1,960 votes. Rana got 9,414 votes while Ram Lal was polled 7,454 votes.

SUJANPUR (Himachal Pradesh): Captain Ranjit Singh of Indian National Congress who got 29,529 votes defeated BJP’s Rajinder Rana by a thin margin of 2,440 votes

BARSAR (Himachal Pradesh): Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of the BJP won over Congress’ Subhas Chandby a margin of 2,125. He polled 33,086 votes in comparison to 30,961 votes polled for Chand.

GAGRET (Himachal Pradesh): With a margin of 8,487 Congress’ Rakesh Kalia registered a victory against BJP’s Chaitanya Shrama who was polled 27,281 votes. Kalia was polled 35,768 votes.

KUTLEHAR (Himachal Pradesh): Vivek Sharma (Vicku) from Congress defeated BJP’s Davinder Kumar (Bhutto) by a narrow margin of 5,356 votes. He was polled 36,853 votes against Kumar who got 31,497 votes.

Shorapur (Karnataka): Raja Venugpal Naik from the Congress party deaftead Narasimha Nayak of BJP by 18,320 votes. Raja got 1,14,886 votes while Nayak polled 96,566 votes.

Bagidora (Rajasthan): Bharat Adivasi Party's Jaikrishn Patel won against BJP's Subhas Tamboliya by a margin of 51,434 votes. He polled 1,22,573 while Tamboliya polled 71,139 votes.

Vilavancode (Tamil Nadu): Congress' Tharahai Cuthbert won against Nanthini VS of the BJP. Cuthbert was polled 91,054 votes and defeated Nanthini by a margin of 40,174.

Secunderabad Cantt (Telangana): Sriganesh of the Congress party won garnered 53,651 votes and defeated BJP's Dr Vamsha Tilak T.N by a margin of 13,206 votes.

Ramnagar (Tripura): BJP's Dipak Majumdar polled 25,380 votes and defeated Ratan Das of CPI (M) by 18,104 votes. Das managed to get only 7,366 votes.