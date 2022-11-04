Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Anurag Thakur explains why Priyanka Gandhi not seen with Rahul at his yatra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INC Thakur targets Priyanka as she campaigns in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: As the voting date approaching in Himachal Pradesh, the two prime rivals- Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress stepped up their campaigns against each other. Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday took a dig at Gandhi siblings- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying all is not well between brother and sister that is why the brother did not invite sister to join his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

“Priyanka ji, Rahul ji's in (Bharat Jodo) Yatra with ‘tukde tukde gang’. Maybe that's why you didn't join it or maybe a brother didn't remember his sister...He's there with those who chanted 'Bharat ke tukde ho hazaar'; shows Cong's real face," said Thakur.

His attacks came on the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Himachal Pradesh to campaign for her party. While addressing a pubic event in Kangra on Friday, Priyanka said BJP is desperately running after rebels as it smells the upcoming change.

She, during her Kangra visit, the Congress leaders met women workers of her party.

Meanwhile, Priyanka on October 14 launched the Congress’ campaign and promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if the Congress was voted to power in the Assembly elections.

The AICC general secretary made the announcement while addressing the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan district and added that the old scheme was withdrawn by the BJP government at the Centre.

Himachal Pradesh is seeing a direct fight between Congress and BJP. Jairam Thakur-led BJP is trying to retain power, while the grand old party is striving to regain the lost ground

(With Agencies Input)

