Himachal Pradesh: 5G services to be made functional by 2024-end, says IT Secretary Abhishek Jain

Follow us on Image Source : FILE In Himachal also, the government is working continuously to develop the telecom sector and making all possible efforts to roll out 5G service as soon as possible, said IT Secretary Abhishek Jain.

The 5G services would be made functional in rural and urban areas of Himachal Pradesh by 2024-end, a state official said on Monday. This will ensure better internet facilities and reduce the digital divide among the masses, IT Secretary Abhishek Jain said.

Presiding over the state-level meeting on modalities for use of government infrastructure in establishing telecom structure for making 5G services functional in the state, Jain said that in the present scenario, data is the new oil to make all the segments work with efficiency and momentum. In Himachal also, the government is working continuously to develop the telecom sector and making all possible efforts to roll out 5G service as soon as possible, he said.

Jain added that both government officials and service providers must work with coordination and a defined approach to make this happen within a stipulated time period. Jain also stressed on figuring out the mechanism that would have the least harm to the flora and fauna and the least inconvenience to the public while rolling out the 5G service. He suggested that all the service providers must coordinate and execute the installation work in one go so that there is no need to dig out the land time and again.

ALSO READ | Odisha: 5G services to be launched in state before Republic Day 2023, asserts telecom min Vaishnaw

Latest India News