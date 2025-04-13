Himachal Pradesh: 31 injured as tourist bus overturns on way to Kasol

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): At least 31 people were injured when a tourist bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The bus was en route to Kasol in the Parvati Valley of Kullu district when it lost control and overturned around 4:00 AM, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chander.
Of the 31 injured passengers, two were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to Nerchowk Medical College for advanced medical care. Six others sustained serious injuries, while the remaining passengers, including the driver and conductor, received minor injuries.
Overspeeding likely cause
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have occurred due to overspeeding, officials said. The bus was carrying tourists, and further inquiries are underway to determine whether any safety protocols were violated.
Rescue operations were swiftly carried out with the assistance of police and local authorities. Traffic on the busy highway was briefly disrupted but has since resumed. Authorities have urged transport operators to adhere strictly to safety regulations, especially on hilly terrains where road accidents are often caused by negligent driving.
