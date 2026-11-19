The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Thursday over remarks made by state minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding Operation Sindoor and the performance of Rafale fighter jets, forcing the House to be adjourned for 10 minutes.

Sanjay Rattan, who was chairing the proceedings in the absence of Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, repeatedly appealed to members of the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP to maintain order. However, both sides continued raising slogans, prompting him to temporarily adjourn the House.

What Jagat Singh Negi said

During the Assembly proceedings, Negi alleged large-scale corruption in the procurement of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets. He claimed that India paid Rs 2,300 crore per aircraft instead of Rs 700 crore and alleged that the fighter jets "proved useless" during Operation Sindoor, leaving India "having a tough time dealing with Pakistan".

Negi has since defended his remarks on the Rafale jets' performance during the operation and refused to apologise.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur raised objections to the minister's comments, alleging that Negi had made remarks about the Rafale aircraft and Operation Sindoor during Wednesday's proceedings.

He urged the Speaker to expunge the comments from the Assembly records, arguing that remarks against the armed forces should not be made on the floor of the House.

Thakur also questioned the Congress' judgment over the issue.

Responding to the criticism, Negi said the Congress had framed the Constitution and was well aware of its provisions.

The exchange escalated as BJP legislators stood up and raised slogans, prompting Congress members to respond with counter-slogans. Despite attempts by the Deputy Speaker to restore order, the disruption continued, leading to the 10-minute adjournment.

BJP targets Congress over minister's remarks

The BJP strongly criticised Negi and the Congress over the remarks, alleging that the controversy reflected the party's priorities. The Opposition said the comments demonstrated that politics takes precedence over national interests for the Congress.

"Congress minister Jagat Singh Negi’s statement in the state assembly is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. By making such a comment about Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army’s valour, Congress has once again proved that for it, politics takes precedence over the honour of the country and its soldiers," the party said in a post on X.

"Why is it that whenever the country’s security and the army’s valour come up, Congress’s statements seem to echo Pakistan’s language?" the post added.

With inputs from IANS

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