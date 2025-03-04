Himachal increases toll fees from April 1: Here’s how much you will pay if travelling in private vehicles Himachal increases toll fees from April 1: Both four-seater private and commercial vehicle owners will see a Rs 10 increase, commercial and cargo vehicles will pay Rs 20 more.

Attention travellers. If you're planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh anytime soon, be ready to spend a little extra on the road as the state from April 1, 2025 is increasing toll charges for both private and commercial vehicles. The step has been taken to fund road maintenance and infrastructure upgrades in the state. Travel costs are set to rise with toll hikes at 55 barriers, including routes to tourist hotspots like Shimla and Manali. Notably, these updated toll fees will impact a range of vehicles, from private cars to heavy cargo trucks.

From April 1, both four-seater private and commercial vehicle owners will see a Rs 10 increase, commercial and cargo vehicles will pay Rs 20 more. The latest toll fees will be applicable at all 55 toll barriers across the state. The state government said that the Excise and Taxation Department has raised the entry fee for different categories of vehicles at toll barriers for the year 2025-26.

As per the revised fares, private vehicle will now have to pay Rs 70 against the previous Rs 60, heavy goods vehicles ((HGVs) Rs 570 against Rs 550), 6-12 seater passenger vehicles (Rs 110 against 90), and over 12-seaters (Rs 180 against 160).

Take a look at new rates: