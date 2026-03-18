Himachal Govt bans 'party-wear' clothes at work, limits social media commentary by employees

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued firm instructions requiring its staff to maintain a formal dress code at work and in courts. The directive also cautions employees against posting views on government policies on personal social media accounts.

According to detailed guidelines released by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, all government workers must wear clean, modest and formal clothes in sober colours. The instructions specifically ban casual items such as jeans, T‑shirts and party wear within office premises and during court appearances.

Male staff are expected to wear collared shirts with trousers or pants and suitable footwear such as shoes or sandals. Female employees are advised to dress in sarees, formal suits, salwars, churidars or kurtas with dupattas, along with chappals, sandals or shoes. Jeans and T‑shirts are not allowed, officials stated on Wednesday.

The government noted that many staff had been turning up in casual clothing. It also observed instances of employees using their personal social media accounts to share details about government schemes or endorse products.

The new guidelines refer to an earlier communication dated 3 August 2017, which similarly urged that “All government servants should be attired in appropriate, formal, clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours. Casual and party attire should be strictly avoided during appearance in court and while attending office.” Despite earlier instructions, non‑compliance remained common, the government said.

Modesty and decorum at the forefront

The dress code has been reiterated to uphold modesty and decorum in the services. The guidelines stated that dress in the office “shall be formal” and that officers should dress in a way to “make them look like they are officers/officials.” Employees are also reminded to pay attention to grooming and personal hygiene.

In addition, the guidelines advise staff not to express personal opinions on government policies or schemes on their own social media accounts. They should avoid political or religious comments in public forums, blogs or other platforms. No official information should be shared from personal handles without prior authorisation, and employees must maintain discipline online.

Staff are expected to follow these rules in both letter and spirit, and any breach could invite disciplinary action, the guidelines warned.