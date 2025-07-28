Himachal govt adopts 10-month-old girl who lost entire family in Mandi floods: 'Child of state' On the night of the disaster, Neetika was discovered crying inside her house by a neighbour, Prem Singh. He alerted Balwant, a relative of the child who works as a personal security officer to former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

Shimla:

A 10-month-old girl Neetika, who lost her entire family in a cloudburst in Himachal’s Mandi, has been declared as the ‘child of the state’ and the Sukhvinder Sukhu-led government will now take care of the child’s education and overall well-being.

The tragedy struck Talwara village between the night of June 30 and July 1. Neetika’s father, Ramesh (31), died while attempting to redirect floodwaters threatening their home. His wife Radha Devi (24) and mother Purnu Devi (59) went out to assist him and have remained untraceable since.

Himachal government adopts Neetika

Neetika has been officially adopted by the state government under Himachal Pradesh government’s Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana, which was launched in 2023. A senior official confirmed her inclusion in the scheme, which offers comprehensive support to orphans.

"The state government takes full responsibility of the little girl's upbringing, education and future as part of a long-term plan. Whatever this girl wants to become in the future, a doctor, an engineer or an officer, the government will bear all expenses," Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said while speaking with PTI.

Neetika was discovered crying inside her house

On the night of the disaster, Neetika was discovered crying inside her house by a neighbour, Prem Singh. He alerted Balwant, a relative of the child who works as a personal security officer to former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

Currently, Neetika’s paternal aunt, Kirna Devi, Ramesh’s younger sister, is taking care of her.

What is Sukh-Aashray scheme

The Sukh-Aashray scheme is designed to aid orphans, particularly unmarried individuals aged 18 to 27 who are homeless and unemployed. It encompasses a broad range of provisions including food, housing, clothing, education and skill training.

Additional benefits include annual exposure visits within or outside the state, festival and clothing allowances, stipends for those pursuing higher education or vocational training, startup capital and financial assistance to construct a house.