Himachal floods: Death toll rises to five, several houses damaged, rescue ops underway | Top developments

Cloudbursts were reported at three locations and flash floods at nine locations in Himachal Pradesh as death toll went up to five on Thursday. Giving details, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Kullu, two people are missing and in Kangra, three people have died due to a cloudburst and five people are missing. He said 15 houses located near rivers/nallas are damaged. There has been significant damage to many roads in villages due to a cloudburst. Tourists are welcome to the state during monsoon, but they should not go near rivers/nallas."

“There is confirmation of five deaths. In Kullu, two people are missing. In Kangra, three people have died due to a cloudburst and five people are missing; one person stranded in a forest area is being rescued. 15 houses located near rivers/nallas are damaged. There has been significant damage to many roads in villages due to a cloudburst. Tourists are welcome to the state during monsoon, but they should not go near rivers/nallas,” CM Sukhu said.

About 15-20 workers were feared swept away at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site following a surge in water level in Manuni Khad in Khaniyara village on Wednesday evening.

Since then, some of the missing people have since been rescued. Authorities have not clarified the number of people rescued.

NDRF commandant Singh said that joint search teams of NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and home guards are on the job, though tough topography and bad weather are acting as a disturbance.

Another person who was last known to have fled to a nearby hill to save himself during the floods at the site has been found, officials said.

Some of the missing people hail from Nurpur and Chamba areas of Himachal Pradesh and others from Uttar Pradesh.

BJP national president JP Nadda expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who were swept away due to a sudden increase in water flow in Manuni Khad.

"In this hour of crisis, every BJP worker is dedicated to providing all possible help to the citizens of Devbhoomi. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families," he said in a statement.

Dharamshala BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma who reached the spot on Thursday said the project site was 1 km from his village. He said he received a call on Wednesday that the water level had surged and 15-20 people had been swept away.

He said that building sheds for labourers near the drain, and not shifting them when the weather deteriorated to safe areas amounts to negligence and an investigation should be initiated.

Besides, alleging lapses by authorities in ensuring the safety of workers, Sharma raised serious concerns about the negligence of the contractor and the project officials.

He claimed the actual damage to life and property is far greater than what is being reported and only the labour contractor can provide accurate information about the number of missing workers.

All other workers associated with the project have been relocated to a safe area. As of last night, around 250-275 workers were employed at the site, and all have been provided temporary shelter at Ambedkar Bhawan in Khaniyara, officials said.

