Himachal likely to consider imposing curfew in 4 districts, 5-day office for govt employees

Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ra Thakur during a COVID-19 review meeting.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced to enforce five days office and sixth days work from home for all the state government employees till December 15 to break the coronavirus chain. Moreover, the chief minister also said that the state government would also consider imposing a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in the four districts - Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra.

This decision by the Jai Ram Thakur government comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. He had earlier told that the administration is taking all the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. The decision was taken by CM Thakur during a review meeting over COVID-19 with the district officials.

Earlier, the state government had announced to close all the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state till December 31.

