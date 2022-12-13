Himachal CM Sukhu orders review of BJP govt decisions, sacks officials on extension

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sukhu took oath as chief minister on Sunday after the Congress last week wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member House.

New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a review of all decisions taken by the previous BJP government and ordered to terminate officials who were re-employed or given extensions in recent months. The BJP has called the decision "unfortunate and dictatorial".

According to the orders issued on Monday night, the services of heads and members of boards and committees have been terminated with immediate effect and recruitments for government jobs -- unless done through the state recruitment board or commission — put on hold. However, these orders do not apply to government medical colleges and health institutions.

Directions were also issued to denotify notifications for the creation and upgradation of institutions and fresh proposals sought.

All offices have been directed not to issue any fresh appointment letter or notice inviting applications in respect of para pump operators, para filters, multipurpose workers, para cooks and para helpers.

The engineer-in-chief of the Jal Shakti department also directed all the officials of the department to restore all foundation/ inauguration stones which have been damaged due to any reason.

The government has also sought details of all foundation stones laid by the previous government during the last six months since June 1 to be submitted to the Chief Minister's Office by December 15. All pending tenders under process will be put on hold and no work awarded under any circumstances till further orders and no fresh tender will be invited, the order said.

Speaking to reporters on the order, the BJP's state unit spokesperson Randhir Sharma said institutions had been opened and upgraded for the benefit of the general public and denotifying these was an anti-public act.

He also called the order "an act of vengeance" and asked Sukhu to reconsider the move, saying the development works were started in the public interest.

The BJP will raise its voice against the anti-public decisions of the Congress, Sharma cautioned. Sukhu took oath as chief minister on Sunday after the Congress last week wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, winning 40 seats in the 68-member House.

