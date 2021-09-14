Tuesday, September 14, 2021
     
Himachal CM Jairam Thakur to meet BJP top leadership in Delhi today

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are due next year, and it is learnt that discussion regarding the polls is expected to take place at the meeting.  

New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2021 12:14 IST
As per sources, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur will be visiting the national capital today to meet BJP's national President JP Nadda. He will also meet BJP Himachal Pradesh President Suresh Kashyap and state general secretary Pavan Rana on his Delhi visit.

Earlier, Thakur had visited on Delhi on September 8th, which is why today's visit has also fuelled speculation that there may be an impending change in the leadership in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

