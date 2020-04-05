Himachal CM appeals Tablighi Jamaat attendees to disclose identity by 5 pm today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday 13 said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 13, out of which 6 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin. The chief minister further appealed Nizamuddin Markaz attendees to disclose their identities by 5 pm today i.e, on March 5. If any person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, which held from March 1 to 15, fails to inform then government would take stringent action against that person.

Thakur said, "Total 13 coronavirus positive cases reported in the state so far, 6 out of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. We appeal to everyone, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, to disclose their identity by 5 pm today otherwise govt will be forced to take action."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh police issued a stern warning to district heads of Tablighi Jamaat to either disclose details of all those who attended the event in Delhi last month by Sunday 5 pm or face action. DGP Sita Ram Mardi has also asked the Jamaat members to contact the administration and isolate themselves.

"If we come to know after 5 pm today that they deliberately hid the information, FIRs for the charge of attempt to murder will be registered against them under section 307 of IPC, besides the Disaster Management Act," he warned.

As per DGP's statment, 17 FIRs have already been registered against 85 Jamaat members for deliberately hiding the information and violating curfew in the last five days.

Moreover, 277 people who returned to the state after attending the Jammat have been identified and quarantined in various districts.

