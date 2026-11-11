Hijack threat note found on Kolkata-Mumbai Air India flight before take-off, passengers offloaded

Kolkata:

Panic gripped Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday morning after a hijack threat was reported on an Air India flight bound for Mumbai. A handwritten threat note referring to a possible hijacking was found inside the aircraft’s lavatory before take-off.

According to initial information, the aircraft AI 2772 was preparing for take-off when the message was spotted. The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the threat.

Passengers offloaded

Following the alert, all passengers were offloaded from the aircraft, which was subsequently moved to an isolation bay for security checks. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and specialised airport security teams conducted a thorough search of the aircraft to check for suspicious objects. However, no suspicious item has been found so far.

Meanwhile, the police and security agencies have initiated an investigation to determine who wrote the threatening message and who might be behind it. Authorities are currently reviewing the passenger manifest, as well as footage from CCTV cameras located throughout the airport premises and inside the aircraft. Investigative agencies are actively looking into the entire matter.

Earlier in October, a full emergency was declared at the Kolkata airport after a message reading "Bomb inside aircraft" was found written on the mirror of a lavatory on a flight arriving from Phuket. The cabin crew was alarmed when they went to clean the aircraft's lavatory after the flight from Phuket had landed in Kolkata. The words "Bomb inside aircraft" were found written on the lavatory mirror.

Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight receives hijack threat

A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on November 7 after a handwritten note with a hijack threat was found inside the lavatory minutes after take-off. The crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft (Indigo 6E-451)'s washroom. Following the incident, a full emergency was declared at Bengaluru airport.

Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures. "A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on November 7, 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," said the IndiGo spokesperson.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances," he added.

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