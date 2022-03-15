'Hijab mentioned 7 times in Quran, but...': Mohammad Arif Khan on Karnataka HC verdict

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi further noted.

Speaking on the matter, Kerala Governor Mohammad Arif Khan said, "Islam itself defines what's essential to the practice of the faith, so the judiciary's job has become easy. Hijab has been mentioned 7 times in the Quran, but not in the context of the dress code."

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh welcomed the order and described it as "landmark."

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Awasthi, who headed the full bench of the High Court, said reading out portion of the order.

The other two judges in the panel were Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi.

The bench also maintained that the government has power to issue impugned order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict: 10 big points

ALSO READ | Karnataka HC quashes petitions challenging ban on Hijab, says 'not essential religious practice'

Latest India News