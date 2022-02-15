Tuesday, February 15, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Karnataka HC to continue hearing; CM says 'everyone should abide by order'

The hijab row which started last month in Udupi Pre-University College by six girl students has snowballed into a major controversy in the country.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: February 15, 2022 10:17 IST
A woman holds a placard during a protest in support of
Image Source : PTI

A woman holds a placard during a protest in support of female Muslim students of Karnataka over hijab issue, in Thane, Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court will continue hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions by the state government. The matter is before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi. Earlier on Monday, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for petitioners, told the HC that government can't restrict fundamental rights in the garb of maintaining public order as he sought permission for Muslim girls to wear hijab in schools and colleges. Kamat said that the College Development Committee (CDC) has no legal statutory basis to frame rules on uniforms. "The government's decision in this regard shows a lack of wisdom and a legislator heading the committee will decide on fundamental rights. It is not legal to restrict the wearing of hijab," he argued. The bench didn't pass any order and adjourned the matter till Tuesday. The bench had last week given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order of the court, thus barring the use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises. The hijab row which started last month in Udupi Pre-University College by six girl students has snowballed into a major controversy in the country.

 

Live updates :HIJAB CONTROVERSY

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    13 Muslim girls boycott exam in Shivamogga

    13 students from the Government High School in Shivamogga district refused to take the SSLC (Class 10) preparatory examination after being asked to remove hijab. The students of Government Public School of Shivamogga district were stopped by teachers and asked to remove their hijab. The students, however, outrightly refused to shun hijab and demanded that they be allowed to write exams. The teachers and school management tried to convince them by asking them to write exams in a separate room without a hijab. However, the students rejected the offer and decided to boycott the examination. Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress slams party MLA's 'hijab protection against rape' remark

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has criticised his party MLA BZ Zameer Khan for his "hijab will protect women from getting raped" remark, saying the party neither endorses nor agrees with the views expressed by the legislator. Khan has stirred a controversy by stating that incidents of rape are on high in India and wearing hijab will protect women from getting raped. He made the remarks on Sunday night at Dharwad in Karnataka. Defending his statement, Khan stated that he has expressed his personal opinion on the issue. "The beauty of women is not supposed to be exposed. No one should set their eyes upon them. Muslim women have been wearing hijab since long ago," he said. Shivakumar, however, said: "We will ask him not to issue any statements in this regard in future. We condemn those statements."

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hijab not an issue in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

    Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he respects every religion and their rituals of worshipping. "If anyone wears a scarf on the head or sandalwood mark on the forehead, I believe it is not a controversial subject. Every person has a right to wear whatever they want. We have no interference. You never witness any single incident of such controversy in Bihar. It cannot be an issue of discussion," he said.

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Not legal to restrict wearing hijab: Petitioners in HC

    Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners, on Monday told HC that government can't restrict fundamental rights in the garb of maintaining public order. He said that the College Development Committee (CDC) has no legal statutory basis to frame rules on uniforms. "The government's decision in this regard shows lack of wisdom and a legislator heading the committee will decide on fundamental rights. It is not legal to restrict the wearing of hijab," he argued.

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What happened on Monday in HC?

    The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the petitions filed in connection with the hijab row in schools and colleges till Tuesday. Last week, the high court had restrained students from wearing hijab or any other religious attire until further orders.

     

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Karnataka govt to reopen pre-university, degree colleges

    The Karnataka government has decided to reopen pre-university and degree colleges across the state, that were shut due to hijab row, from February 16. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which was attended by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, and senior officials of the government.

  • Feb 15, 2022 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    School management, parents should abide by court order: CM

    Everyone should abide by the High Court order, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, while speaking to media persons after attending the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the State Assembly. Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, the High court on Monday had resumed hearing on the petition challenging wearing hijab in colleges. 

