Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Karnataka HC to continue hearing; CM says 'everyone should abide by order'

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court will continue hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions by the state government. The matter is before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi. Earlier on Monday, senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for petitioners, told the HC that government can't restrict fundamental rights in the garb of maintaining public order as he sought permission for Muslim girls to wear hijab in schools and colleges. Kamat said that the College Development Committee (CDC) has no legal statutory basis to frame rules on uniforms. "The government's decision in this regard shows a lack of wisdom and a legislator heading the committee will decide on fundamental rights. It is not legal to restrict the wearing of hijab," he argued. The bench didn't pass any order and adjourned the matter till Tuesday. The bench had last week given an interim order that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order of the court, thus barring the use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises. The hijab row which started last month in Udupi Pre-University College by six girl students has snowballed into a major controversy in the country.

