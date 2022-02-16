Hijab controversy: Karnataka BJP deletes tweet revealing details of petitioner girls after backlash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A student wearing a headscarf and others arrive to attend a school that re-opened for 9th-10th standard in Bengaluru, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit deleted a tweet wherein it had shared the personal details like names and addresses of Udupi girls who have moved the High Court challenging the Hijab ban order. The party deleted the tweet following a backlash.

Soon after the BJP shared the tweet, Shiv Sena MP took a strong view against the party. She tweeted, "Shameless @BJP4Karnataka tweets the addresses of the minor girls in order to attack the opposition. Do you'll realise how insensitive, sick and pathetic this is? I request @DgpKarnataka and @TwitterIndia to take action and take down the tweet. Also seek @GoI_MeitY intervention."

The Rajya Sabha MP also demanded that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights take this up immediately. "This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," Chaturvedi further tweeted.

Karnataka is witnessing a row over Hijab, which started in December last year in Udupi in coastal Karnataka.

The ruling BJP had on Tuesday tweeted that five of the students involved in the case are minor and sought to blame Congress for the controversy.

"Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "Ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means, @priyankagandhi?" the party had tweeted along with the personal details of the girls from Udupi, who had filed petitions in the High Court.

The row over Hijab started when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi, attending classes in headscarves, were asked to leave the campus. The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with other students responding by wearing saffron scarves.

The protests took a violent turn at some places last week, prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for the institutions. The government decided to reopen schools and colleges after the High Court passed an interim order, restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The matter is now being heard by the Karnataka High Court.

