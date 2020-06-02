Highest spike of 1,298 COVID cases takes tally to over 22,000 in Delhi; death toll 556

Image Source : PTI FILE

A record single-day spike of 1,298 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 22,000 on Tuesday and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 556, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,295 -- was recorded on May 31.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department said the death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 556 in the national capital and the total number of cases has mounted to 22,132.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure only refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, according to a report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case-sheets received from various hospitals.

On Monday, the total number of cases in Delhi stood at 20,834 including 523 deaths.

