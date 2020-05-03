Highest single-day spike in Delhi’s coronavirus cases; two more zones ‘de-contained’

Image Source : PTI Police personnel erecting barricades at the Bengali Market last month (file photo)

The national capital of Delhi witnessed its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases till date, as 427 more locals were found to be infected with the virus. Delhi’s overall coronavirus cases have now risen to 4,549, according to the state Health Department.

On the brighter side, no death was reported due to the virus on Sunday. Further, two new localities were declared as ‘de-contained zones’, increasing the list of seven. Bengali Market and a street in Kailash Hills, East of Kailash (south-east district) are the new additions to the list of de-contained zones.

The national capital is now left with 94 containment zones.

After an area is announced as a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' - Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking - in the area to contain the spread of the infection.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage