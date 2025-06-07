High-time global community unites to uproot terrorism from its roots: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh The Defence Minister emphasised that fighting terrorism is a collective responsibility, not a choice, and urged the global community to unite in eliminating it from its roots.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards the menace.

He emphasised that fighting terrorism is a collective responsibility, not a choice, and urged the global community to unite in eliminating it from its roots. Singh also highlighted his article in The Times of India, where he reflects on India’s fight against terror and the global path forward.

In the article the Defence Minister says, “Terrorism is a scourge on humanity. It thrives on misguided notions of revolution, martyrdom, and a romanticised view of violence. The assertion that "one man's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter" is a dangerous misnomer - true freedom can never be built on fear and bloodshed.”

A look at what Singh says in the article

The TOI article strongly calls for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism, urging a universally accepted definition of terrorism, financial isolation of terror-sponsoring states (especially Pakistan), and the need to dismantle both state and non-state terror networks.

It warns of the misuse of religion to justify violence, highlights Pakistan’s internal risks including nuclear security, and stresses the importance of international cooperation. India urges the world to support a binding Comprehensive Convention Against International Terrorism, echoing the legacy of leaders like Vajpayee and Tagore who advocated for a collective, moral global response.

Quotes by Singh in the article:

“It's the foundation of terrorist infra that needs to be destroyed. Since Paki- stan uses terrorism as a tool, India has successfully isolated Pakistan diplomatically and economically We have kept the Indus Water Treaty 'in abeyance' until Pakistan credibly renounces its support for cross-border terrorism,” Singh said

“This decision carries significant implications for Pakistan, which relies on the Indus river system for 80% of its 16mn hectare of agricultural land and 93% of its overall water usage, supporting 237mn people and contributing one-fourth of Pakistan's GDP Terrorism is not just an Indian problem; it's a global problem. To effectively dismantle terrorist networks, we need to move beyond piecemeal efforts,” the Defence Minister added.