Pakistan issues visas to 112 Indians to visit Hindu temple in Punjab province

Pakistan on Tuesday issued visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit a prominent Hindu temple complex in Punjab's Chakwal district. The pilgrims would visit Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples, from December 17-23, the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi tweeted. “Today, the High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu temple in Punjab, Pakistan,” it said.

The Katas Raj Temples complex is built around a pond, which is considered sacred by Hindus. Visits to religious places are covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974 and Pakistan regularly issues visas to Indians for pilgrimage. Earlier this month, the Pakistan High Commission issued visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims to attend the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh from December 4 to 15.

The Shadani Darbar was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib who was born in Lahore in 1708. The 300-year-old temple is a sacred place for Hindus. Apart from Hindus, thousands of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan every year to attend various religious festivals.

