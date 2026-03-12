Heroin worth over Rs 8 crore dropped by Pakistani drone seized near International Border in Jammu

Jammu:

In a major security alert along the International Border, authorities in Jammu have seized over 1.5 kg of heroin valued at more than Rs 8 crore. Officials said the contraband was recovered from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night after a local resident spotted a suspicious bag lying in an open field, as per news agenct PTI.

Preliminary investigation has strongly indicated that the packet was "dropped" by a Pakistani drone that infiltrated Indian airspace under the cover of darkness. Officials said the method of packaging and the location of the drop point both point to cross-border smuggling operations conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Police register case, probe intensifies

The police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to identify the intended recipients of the consignment. Security forces have also increased surveillance across the region to prevent similar drone-based smuggling attempts.

Drones sighted in J-K

Earlier in January, two incidents of drone sighting were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as per defence sources. The security personnel had initiated counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) measures and issued a high alert in the area. A total of three such incidents were reported in January this year. The first drone sighting was reported on January 12 when multiple UAVs were spotted in the Naushera-Rajouri sector, forcing the Indian Army to employ counter-UAS measures. Later, drone activity was reported in the Keri sector in the Rajouri district on January 13, forcing security forces to issue an alert.

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K

It is to be noted here that security forces busted a terrorist hideout in a remote forest area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). As per officials, the hideout was unearthed during a search operation by troops of the Rashtriya Rifles in the Chamrer forest area of Thanamandi on Wednesday evening. Besides a ready-to-use IED, some eatables and clothes were also recovered from the hideout. However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery, officials said.

