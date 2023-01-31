Here's Mumbai police's witty response to man who says he's 'stuck' on moon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Reacting to his post, the Mumbai police department wrote, "This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back."

From commenting on witty posts to putting out informational videos on social media, the police departments these days, are very active on social media. In such an incident, the Mumbai Police department gave an epic reply to a man who claimed that he was 'stuck' on the moon.

Responding to Mumbai Police's post about not hesitating to dial 100 when stuck in any emergency, a Twitter user who goes by the name B.M.S. Khan wrote, "I got stuck here," and shared the picture of an astronaut looking at the Earth in space.

Reacting to his post, the Mumbai police department wrote, "This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back."

The post caught a lot of engagements on social media. Twitterati was all-praise for the dept's witty response.

'Epic' a user wrote.

Another one commented, 'Savage.'

ALSO READ | Maha women's panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Urfi Javed's security demand

Latest India News