Here's Mumbai police's witty response to man who says he's 'stuck' on moon

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
The post caught a lot of engagements on social media. Twitterati was all-praise for the dept's witty response.

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi Mumbai Updated on: January 31, 2023 21:35 IST
Image Source : TWITTER Reacting to his post, the Mumbai police department wrote, "This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back."

From commenting on witty posts to putting out informational videos on social media, the police departments these days, are very active on social media. In such an incident, the Mumbai Police department gave an epic reply to a man who claimed that he was 'stuck' on the moon.

Responding to Mumbai Police's post about not hesitating to dial 100 when stuck in any emergency, a Twitter user who goes by the name B.M.S. Khan wrote, "I got stuck here," and shared the picture of an astronaut looking at the Earth in space.

'Epic' a user wrote.

Another one commented, 'Savage.'

