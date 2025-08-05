Hemant Soren pays emotional tribute to father Shibu Soren: 'Pillar of Jharkhand's soul departed' Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for more than a month.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday morning, paid an emotional tribute to his late father Shibu Soren, who passed away on Monday at the age of 81. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at a Delhi hospital after battling illness.

In an emotional message, Hemant Soren spoke about losing his father and said it also marked the end of an important chapter in Jharkhand's political history.

'Pillar of Jharkhand's soul departed'

Calling it the most difficult phase of his life, the Jharkhand CM said, "I am going through the toughest days of my life. Not only has the shadow of a father been taken from me, A pillar of Jharkhand’s soul has departed."

"I didn’t just call him 'Baba.' He was my guide, the root of my thoughts, And that forest-like shade, That protected thousands and lakhs of Jharkhandis, From the scorching sun and injustice," he said.

My Baba's beginnings were very humble. Born in that small house in Nemra village, Where there was poverty, there was hunger, but there was courage. In his childhood, he lost his father. The exploitation of the landlords gave him a fire. That made him a fighter for his entire life.

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor. The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.

Meanwhile, people paid their last respects to former Jharkhand CM at his residence in Ranchi.

Shibu Soren dies at 81

Shibu Soren, the towering tribal leader and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away at the age of 81 on August 4 in Delhi's Sri Gangaram Hospital after a prolonged illness. Known widely as the 'Dishom Guruji' for his fiery political style, Soren was admitted to the hospital for over a month due to kidney complications and had suffered a stroke about six weeks before his death. He was on life support for the final month.

Born on 11 January 1944 in Nemra village of Ramgarh district (then Bihar, now Jharkhand), Soren hailed from the Santal tribal community. His early life was marked by hardship, including the murder of his father by moneylenders' hired thugs. Inspired to fight for tribal rights, he formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh at age 18. In 1972, alongside leaders like A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, he co-founded the JMM, a political force dedicated to reclaiming tribal lands and the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.



Shibu Soren had been the leader of the JMM for the past 38 years. He served multiple terms as chief minister of Jharkhand and was a minister in the Union Cabinet.

As a mark of respect, the Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning beginning August 4.

Most of the schools in Jharkhand are closed on Tuesday with many ensuring special prayers for peace to the departed soul.

Shibu Soren's mortal remains were flown to Ranchi in a special aircraft from Delhi, accompanied by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his legislator wife Kalpana Soren, and MLA brother Basant Soren.

Soren is survived by his wife Roopi Soren, sons including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Basant Soren, and other family members.

