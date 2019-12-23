Hemant Soren cycles to parents' house to seek blessings

Opposition alliance chief ministerial candidate and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren on Monday met his parents in Ranchi and took their blessings.

Hemant, wearing jeans and a coat, took a clycle ride to reach his father's residence.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading in 46 seats. The state has 81-member Assembly elections for which were held in five phases.

Hemant's father and JMM chief Shibu Soren's residence is located at Morabadi ground in the city.

Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka and Barhait assembly seats. He is leading over 12,000 votes in Barhait and more than 700 votes in Dumka.

He is likely to become Chief Minister for a second time.