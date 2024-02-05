Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren brought back to ED office after floor test at state Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand Chief Minister has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren was brought back to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office following the floor test at the State Assembly on Monday. He was brought to the assembly to take part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren. The Champai Soren-led government successfully garnered the majority vote in the Jharkhand Assembly, emerging victorious in the crucial trust vote with a decisive count of 47-29.

'Prove corruption charges, will quit politics'

Meanwhile, arrested former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proven, he will quit politics. He also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre. "I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics," he remarked.

Soren was allowed to participate in trust vote

Soren, who is in ED custody now, was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote. "January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A Chief Minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan… The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes," he added.

Claiming that Tribals would be forced to shun their religion as BR Ambedkar was compelled to convert to Buddhism, he alleged that the BJP considers Tribals "untouchable". Tribals and Dalits are not safe under the present regime in the country… I will come back with more strength. Opposition's conspiracy will be thwarted," Hemant Soren said.

Next hearing on Feb 12

It should be noted here that the Jharkhand High Court will hear a petition by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case. The High Court also asked the ED to file its reply to Soren's petition. Earlier on February 2, the JMM leader was remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi for five days.

