Hemant Soren, former Jharkhand CM, remanded to 5-day custody of ED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by ED.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for sent to 5-day judicial custody on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked for 10-day remand for the former CM of Jharkhand.

The lawyers have told the court that the jail is safe in terms of security, hence the ED should interrogate him in the jail itself for 5 days. ED has given its consent to the court on this. That means ED will interrogate Hemant in jail.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and asked him to approach the high court.

A special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Soren, to seek relief from the high court.

JMM leader Hemant Soren, who had to step down as Jharkhand chief minister in the face of his imminent arrest, in his plea before the top court had accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of arresting him as part of a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" by the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due months from now.

ALSO READ | Land scam case: Supreme Court rejects Hemant Soren's plea against arrest, says 'Go to High Court'